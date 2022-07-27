Covid data in Spain show another big drop in the incidence rate on Tuesday, July 26

By Chris King • 27 July 2022 • 3:33

Image of Covid vaccine. Credit: Julia Agin/Shutterstock.com

The latest Covid data published in Spain by the Ministry of Health show a big drop in the incidence rate among the over-60s.

The Ministry of Health published its twice-weekly Covid numbers in Spain this Tuesday, July 26, compiled using data provided by the autonomous communities. This latest report showed that a total of 39,089 new cases of coronavirus have been registered.

Of this number, 19,403 have occurred in those over 60 years of age, which brings the total number of infections to 13,203,228 in Spain since the start of the pandemic.

In the last 14 days, the accumulated incidence rate of infections in Spain in people over 60 years of age shows a drop of more than 163 points. It currently stands at 694.73 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, compared to the 858,24 notified on Friday, July 22. A total of 85,577 positives have been registered in this age group in the past two weeks.

Another 358 deaths have been registered from Covid-19 in the last week. That brings the total death toll in Spain to 110,394 people.

Currently, there are 9,826 Covid patients admitted throughout Spain, compared to 10,489 last Friday, with 516 in an ICU, compared to the 513 registered last Friday.

The capacity of beds occupied by coronavirus patients stands at 8.23 ​​per cent, compared to 8.74 per cent on Friday. In ICUs, it stands at 5.97 per cent, compared to the 5.91 per cent in the previous report.

