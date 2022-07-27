FACUA calls for Cadiz tattoo parlour involved in monkeypox outbreak to be identified

By Chris King • 27 July 2022 • 0:32

Image of a tattooist at work. Credit: IvanRiver/Shutterstock.com

FACUA has called on the Junta de Andalucia to identify the tattoo studio that allegedly caused an outbreak of monkeypox in Cadiz province.

In a statement released on Monday, July 25, FACUA Cadiz called on the Regional Government of Andalucia’s Department of Health and Families to provide data on the San Fernando tattoo shop where an outbreak of monkeypox cases could have originated. The consumer association also asked that those potentially affected be informed of their rights.

Last Saturday, July 23, the Department of Health and Families reported the precautionary closure of an establishment where they practiced – in addition to tattoos – micro pigmentation and piercings. The localised cases have been declared to the Epidemiological Surveillance System of Andalucia. This will enable an epidemiological investigation to be carried out regarding the active search for other possible infections and contacts.

In the event that it is finally proven that the contagions have been caused by negligence on the part of those responsible for the establishment, FACUA Cadiz has pointed out that those affected will have the right to claim damages.

Under the criteria of the association, the refusal of the Ministry of Health and Families to provide the data of the establishment involved is totally unacceptable. This puts the health of all the people who may have used its services, and their direct contacts at risk, claimed the consumer association.

FACUA Cadiz has denounced that the department is once again making the same mistake that it already made in the Magrudis case. In that instance, an outbreak of listeriosis caused several fatalities in addition to a significant number of affected people of varying degrees.

The consumer association recommends users who have recently had tattoos or a piercing implanted in any establishment that provides these services in San Fernando, should contact the Andalucian Health Service through ‘Salud Responde’, in case they notice any symptoms that could be related to a possible contagion of monkeypox.

Finally, FACUA Cadiz called on the Ministry of Health and Families to clarify the situation. It also reminded consumers that they should not go to get tattoos, micro pigmentation, or piercings, in establishments where they are not aware that they have the necessary authorisation.

They also asked customers to remain vigilant in these establishments and not to frequent those that they suspect are not fulfilling their obligations both in hygienic-sanitary matters, or in the qualifications that the people who provide these services must have.

