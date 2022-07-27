Finding Spanish hard to learn? Why not try Duolingo’s Valyrian

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 27 July 2022 • 23:26

Duolingo - Image PostModernStudio/Shutterstock.com

Many find Spanish hard to learn, a complex language that has many words with many meanings.

But today, Wednesday, July 27 Duolingo came up with an alternative, Valyrian.

Game of Thrones fans will instantly recognise the language much in the same way Trekkies recognise Klingon.

The course on “High Valyrian” the magical dragon language from HBO’s Game of Thrones features many notable characters including Emelia Clark as her role as the “Mother of Dragons,” Daenerys Targaryen.

Created by David Peterson, the language course is perhaps one of the few that people will actually finish on Duolingo given that it is still very small relatively speaking.

Peterson is well known for his ability to build alternate languages having done so for Game of Thrones, Thor, Dune and others.

The language now consists of more than 2,000 words having started out as just two phrases “all men must die,” and “all men must serve.”

The pleasure of learning the language perhaps lies in its novelty, its ability to communicate with other fans of the series or purely its newness.

Is it a substitute for those finding Spanish hard to learn, probably not but who knows Duolingo’s app may see some parts of the language adopted by other languages.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.