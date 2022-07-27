First time in 14 years McDonalds’ cheeseburgers face a price increase

At around 300 calories McDonalds’ classic cheeseburger is 100 per cent pure beef. The burger is seasoned with just a pinch of salt and pepper.

The McDonald’s Cheeseburger is topped with a tangy pickle, chopped onions, ketchup, mustard, and a slice of melty American cheese.

The fast food chain said its UK restaurants would be adding between £0.10 (€0.12) and £0.20 (€0.24) to a number of items according to the BBC on Wednesday, July 27.

McDonald’s UK and Ireland chief executive Alistair Macrow sent an email to customers saying the company was facing “tough choices” about its prices.

“We understand that any price increases are not good news, but we have delayed and minimised these changes for as long as we could,” he said but added that some prices were unaffected.

The news comes a day after McDonalds announced its results for the second quarter ending June 30, 2022.

McDonald’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Chris Kempczinski said: “By focusing on our customers and crew we delivered global comparable sales growth of nearly 10 per cent.”

“Nonetheless, the operating environment across the competitive landscape remains challenging.”

“While we are planning for a wide range of scenarios, I am confident that our plans and people position McDonalds to weather this environment better than others.”