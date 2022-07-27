Footballing legend Neymar facing trial for “corruption and fraud” over Barcelona transfer

By Joshua Manning • 27 July 2022 • 14:14

Credit: Alizada Studios/Shutterstock.com

Neymar is set ‘to go on trial for alleged corruption and fraud’ following his move from Santos to Barcelona in 2013.

Neymar’s trial will commence on October 17 at the Barcelona Court of Appeal, where he will stand accused of corruption alongside Sandro Rosell and Josep Maria Bartomeu, former Barcelona Presidents.

Taking place just a month before the World Cup in Qatar, prosecutors are reportedly seeking a two-year jail term for the 30-year-old Brazilian football star.

FC Barcelona is listed as a legal entity and the Public Prosecutor’s Office is demanding the payment of 8.4 million euros.

The trial comes as a consequence to a complaint filed seven years ago by DIS, a Brazilian company specialising in the football market that claims it was cheated by the signing of Neymar by Barcelona.

The firm owned 40 per cent of the player’s federative rights when he played for his previous team of Santos of Sao Paulo, from where he came to Barcelona, as reported by ElPais.

The news comes at a time of great speculation for the future of Neymar’s career, with many believing he is set to be kicked out of Paris Saint-Germain football club according to the latest reports.

Neymar’s father was allegedly contacted by a representative of Paris Saint-Germain, to inform him of the club’s intentions to axe the player.

