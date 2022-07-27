By Joshua Manning • 27 July 2022 • 16:11

Grassroots Motorsports readers' incredible charitable Ukraine aid operation Credit: Halfpoint/Shutterstock.com

Grassroots Motorsports magazine has seen a massive charitable Ukraine aid operation carried out by its online forum, with incredible support seen so far this year.

To date, Grassroots Motorsports incredible charitable Ukraine aid operation has raised approximately $6000 to construct a shelter to house 45 Ukrainian refugees in Kisgorbo, Hungary.

They have also sustained their shelter with monthly donations of $1300, additionally collecting and donating cash, food, clothing, hygiene items, and even toys to multiple shelters and organisations in Budapest and Papa, Hungary.

But it doesn’t end there! They have also coordinated cash donations and personally delivered food, drinking water, medicine, and medical supplies directly into Ukraine on three separate occasions, and are currently preparing for another delivery to Dnipro’s Children’s Hospital.

Bill Grow, known as Hungary Bill on the forum, described by the digital periodical as “a pillar of their online community for more than a decade” has been in charge of the Ukraine aid operation since it began.

In an interview with Grassroots Motorsports he stated:

“I don’t think there’s any explanation I could ever give as to why we got the ball rolling,” he stated.

“I think the Grassroots forum family members have always just been people of action. It’s so common for us to see on the forum now that we joke about it, but the members of our community routinely and successfully tackle situations that are comically larger than our individual selves or abilities.”

“I think that when our community saw what was happening in Ukraine, we simply knew that something needed to be done. So we got to work doing it. We’ll figure out the rest along the way, right?”

Grassroots Motorsports is an American print and digital periodical devoted to hardcore sports cars first established in 1984.

Th news follows reports of Club 55 Classic Cars in Moraira, Alicante, organising an event for raising funds for Ukrainians located in the area, on Sunday, June 5,

