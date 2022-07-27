By Anna Ellis • 27 July 2022 • 13:50
Immunity longer than Pfizer Spanish covid vaccine HIPRA ready for Autumn. Image: World Health Organisation.
The pharmaceutical company presents its results and affirms that immunity is “longer” than that of Pfizer.
Predictions are that the HIPRA covid vaccination will be the go-to fourth dose, according to 20 Minutos on Wednesday, July 27.
Spain’s Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, predicts that the vaccination of the fourth dose against covid will begin in the second half of September.
Among the adverse effects seen in the trials, the director of HIPRA cites “pain at the injection site, headache, some tiredness and, in fewer people, some discomfort that subsides after two or three days”.
The specialist believes that this “is an important point because we know that there is a certain tiredness in the population when it comes to receiving booster doses”.
