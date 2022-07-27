Explainer update: Do you need an international driver’s licence when in Spain? Close
Immunity longer than Pfizer Spanish covid vaccine HIPRA ready for Autumn

By Anna Ellis • 27 July 2022 • 13:50

Immunity longer than Pfizer Spanish covid vaccine HIPRA ready for Autumn. Image: World Health Organisation.

The HIPRA vaccine claims to neutralise new covid variants and plans to be Spain’s booster dose in the autumn.

The pharmaceutical company presents its results and affirms that immunity is “longer” than that of Pfizer.

Predictions are that the HIPRA covid vaccination will be the go-to fourth dose, according to 20 Minutos on Wednesday, July 27.

Spain’s Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, predicts that the vaccination of the fourth dose against covid will begin in the second half of September.

Among the adverse effects seen in the trials, the director of HIPRA cites “pain at the injection site, headache, some tiredness and, in fewer people, some discomfort that subsides after two or three days”.

The specialist believes that this “is an important point because we know that there is a certain tiredness in the population when it comes to receiving booster doses”.

Symptoms of coronavirus (COVID-19) in adults can include:

  • a high temperature or shivering (chills) – a high temperature means you feel hot to touch on your chest or back (you do not need to measure your temperature)
  • a new, continuous cough – this means coughing a lot for more than an hour, or 3 or more coughing episodes in 24 hours
  • a loss or change to your sense of smell or taste
  • shortness of breath
  • feeling tired or exhausted
  • an aching body
  • a headache
  • a sore throat
  • a blocked or runny nose
  • loss of appetite
  • diarrhoea
  • feeling sick or being sick

The symptoms are very similar to symptoms of other illnesses, such as colds and flu.

