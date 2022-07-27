Inauguration ceremony of Junta de Andalucia cabinet took place on July 26

By Guest Writer • 27 July 2022 • 10:43
The new Junta cabinet
Credit: Junta de Andalucia
For the first time since the creation of the Autonomous Community, the Partido Popular won a clear majority having obtained 58 out of the 109 seats available although it had been the majority party in a coalition following the 2018 elections.
Speaking about the aims of the new government, its leader, Juanma Moreno welcomed his new colleagues and said that this would be “A 4×4 Government, capable of going for it all. A Government with rolled up shirts, of men and women of proven solvency who will also contribute a bonus of experience, humanity, sensitivity, vigour and credibility to public management”
Explaining that in his opinion the “hardest years” are behind us, he went on to state that although there are “huge challenges” ahead, his government will concentrate on employment, health, education and for the good economy of Andalucia, not forgetting equality, justice, women, the elderly and youth.
He also thanked those members of the former executive who were no longer part of the new Junta de Andalucia for their past service.
