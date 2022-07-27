L’Alfàs restaurants and bars go green

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 27 July 2022 • 18:59

L'Alfas recycling bins - L'Alfas Council

More than 130 restaurants and bars in l’Alfàs del Pi have joined together to participate in the #GreenFlagsMovement campaign promoting the correct recycling of glass.

A statement by the council on Tuesday, July 27 said that glass deposited in the Ecovidrio containers is 100 per cent recycled after collection. Ecovidrio is a non-profit organisation dedicated to reducing waste and to increasing recycling across Spain.

Oscar Perez, Councillor for Technical Services and Cleaning, said: “Recycling glass prevents the growth of landfills and helps in the fight against climate change.

“We want to encourage activism for sustainability during the summer. We aim to exceed the levels of glass recycling last year and not only with the support of the hospitality industry but everyone, individuals and of course the commitment of the administration.”

Restaurants and bars account for more than half of all glass waste in the town, making them an important component in reducing waste and achieving the council’s goal of increasing recycling.

In 2021, the citizens of l’Alfàs del Pi recycled a total of 608,450 kilos of glass containers, an increase of 2 per cent over the previous year. This year the council aims to improve on these figures.

All glass collected is recycled and reused for the manufacture of new containers, which reduces the extraction of raw materials, and prevents soil erosion and deforestation. It also reduces CO2 emissions and energy usage from the manufacturing process.

The exercise is part of a greater plan by the council to keep the town clean and to ensure that all waste is correctly disposed of.

Perez added: “If we recycle at source, the waste goes directly to specific treatment plants for reuse, thus avoiding the extraction of new raw materials.”

The Punto Limpio recycling centre on Reino Unido Street is open from Monday to Saturday, between 10 am and 1 pm, as is the centre on Tauró Street. They are also open between 4 and 7 pm on Tuesdays and Thursdays but you must be registered in the municipality and be able to present your ID.

More information or assistance can be obtained from the waste collection service (SAV) on freephone number 900.102.952. They will also assist with bulky item collections.

L’Alfàs is keen to keep the town clean and green, with restaurants and bars playing their part.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.