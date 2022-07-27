Local donation enables drug and road awareness training for Benitaxell children

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 27 July 2022 • 18:00

Road usage - Image Benitaxell

Drug and road awareness training has been given to young children in Benitaxell following a donation of training equipment by two German residents now living in the area.

The training, which took place on Tuesday, July 26, gave children insight into road usage, the dangers of using narcotic substances and how to react in a medical emergency.

The first section of the training taught children the rules of the road and the meaning of road signs through a bicycle circuit that simulates road usage.

The second section involved the simulation of the effects of alcohol, narcotic substances and tiredness of reflexes and driving. Included in the simulation was the use of LSD, hallucinogens and cannabis.

Finally, the youngsters were given basic first aid training that showed them what to do in the event of cardiac arrest, respiratory arrest and choking.

The two donors Hermann and Angelika, purchased all of the materials including bicycles of different sizes, signage, mini traffic lights, simulator glasses, etc.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.