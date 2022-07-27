By Joshua Manning • 27 July 2022 • 13:51

Moldova introduces drastic measures in water saving scheme amid mass drought Credit: Chuchawan/Shutterstock.com

The Republic of Moldova is facing a serious drought, with its Ministry of Environment publishing a new water saving scheme and list of recommendations, as reported on Wednesday, July 27.

Moldova issued a series of drastic measures as a part of its water saving scheme to combat the drought facing the nation.

According to the Ministry of Environment, agriculture is Moldova’s basic food security sector. In recent years hundreds of millions of lei have been invested in the development of this strategic sector.

Unfortunately, drought, floods and other climate changes are dramatically affecting farmers’ activities.

Some of the tips issued to farmers included making sure water reserves were established during periods when water resources are limited by filling water storage ponds for irrigation.

Irrigating at night, when less water evaporates than during the day, as well as prioritising irrigation of the most valuable crops at critical stages of crop development and directing water resources strictly to plant roots.

The general population was asked to not use water unnecessarily, by preparing meals with as little water as necessary, avoiding washing their cars and filling their pools, as well as by shortening shower times.

Water suppliers have been asked to interrupt water supplies, in the event of a Code Red, between 9.am and 12.am and 6.pm and 9.pm to replenish water supplies in drought conditions.

Public and social institutions have been asked to make sure that taps and toilets do not leak water, to ensure employees use water rationally and to avoid using water fountains, watering lawns, and washing cars during the drought.

The news follows Moldova’s authorities banning Russia’s troops stationed in Transnistria from passing through their territory, after the breakaway state spoke of plans to join Russia, as reported on Friday, July 22.

