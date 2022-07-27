Explainer update: Do you need an international driver’s licence when in Spain? Close
Nationwide railway strikes halt travel across UK as RMT workers protest

By Joshua Manning • 27 July 2022 • 9:12

Nationwide railway strikes halt travel across UK as RMT workers protest Credit: Twitter @RMTunion

Huge nationwide railway strikes across the UK are taking place, with picket lines being set up in hundreds of locations by the RMT (National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers) on Wednesday, July 27.

Speaking on the nationwide railway strikes carried out by workers across the UK, RMT general secretary Mick Lynch told BBC breakfast:

“The responsibility lies with Grant Shapps ( The UK Transport Secretary) and this government who dictate the terms the companies can offer.”

“We’ve now got into this leadership contest where people are puffing out there chests saying they’re going to make strikes illegal virtually.

“We need to get some common sense into this equation and a proper set of proposals.”

“Most Network Rail members are paid between £25-30K, far less than a nurse or doctor, and the offer we’ve got is 4 per cent for two years and 4 per cent for next year – that’s way behind the rate of inflation.”

Railway staff have reportedly been subjected to multiyear pay freezes with future plans to cut thousands of jobs, which could reportedly lead to safety problems on railway networks.

The RMT had previously taken to Twitter to ask as many people as possible to join the protests:

Credit: Twitter @RMTunion

The RMT also shared footage of Mick Lycnh’s interview on BBC breakfast:

Credit: Twitter @RMTunion

The RMT has also shared and retweeted  photos of protesters from across the nation:

Credit: Twitter @RMTunion

Credit: Twitter @EisnerHarriet

Credit: Twitter @MickRamsey

Credit: Twitter @dazgooch

Credit: Twitter @Murtaza4Burnage

The RMT previously stated that this year’s ballot will be the biggest seen for a single dispute since 1990 when the union was formed.

