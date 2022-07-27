By Joshua Manning • 27 July 2022 • 9:12

Nationwide railway strikes halt travel across UK as RMT workers protest Credit: Twitter @RMTunion

Huge nationwide railway strikes across the UK are taking place, with picket lines being set up in hundreds of locations by the RMT (National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers) on Wednesday, July 27.

Speaking on the nationwide railway strikes carried out by workers across the UK, RMT general secretary Mick Lynch told BBC breakfast:

“The responsibility lies with Grant Shapps ( The UK Transport Secretary) and this government who dictate the terms the companies can offer.”

“We’ve now got into this leadership contest where people are puffing out there chests saying they’re going to make strikes illegal virtually.

“We need to get some common sense into this equation and a proper set of proposals.”

“Most Network Rail members are paid between £25-30K, far less than a nurse or doctor, and the offer we’ve got is 4 per cent for two years and 4 per cent for next year – that’s way behind the rate of inflation.”

Railway staff have reportedly been subjected to multiyear pay freezes with future plans to cut thousands of jobs, which could reportedly lead to safety problems on railway networks.

The RMT had previously taken to Twitter to ask as many people as possible to join the protests:

📢 Come and join us on the picket line tomorrow and show your support for essential rail workers ✊

Please send us your picket line photos to #SupportRailWorkers or @RMTunion 👏

List of venues 👇https://t.co/QZzqytRyfl pic.twitter.com/GZBdJudHoH — RMT (@RMTunion) July 26, 2022

Credit: Twitter @RMTunion

The RMT also shared footage of Mick Lycnh’s interview on BBC breakfast:

.@RMTunion is calling for a railway run for the benefit of the people and for the benefit of the economy. Mick Lynch sets out the case this morning #SupportRailWorkers pic.twitter.com/6DBp3C9S82 — RMT (@RMTunion) July 27, 2022

Workers rights are being eroded, it’s time we all took a stand#SupportRailWorkers pic.twitter.com/6roq4ktVUb — RMT (@RMTunion) July 27, 2022

Credit: Twitter @RMTunion

The RMT has also shared and retweeted photos of protesters from across the nation:

Striking @RMTunion signallers from Carlisle Power Box come along Collier Lane to join the Citadel Station Picket Line#SupportRailWorkers pic.twitter.com/eVkoZSJW5A — RMT (@RMTunion) July 27, 2022

Credit: Twitter @RMTunion

Credit: Twitter @EisnerHarriet

Credit: Twitter @MickRamsey

Credit: Twitter @dazgooch

The Conservatives have run our public transport system down. I stand with all transport workers against cuts to passenger safety and job losses @RMTunion @rmtmansouth #RailStrikes #SupportRailWorkers pic.twitter.com/yi0ZRbSL35 — Murtaza Iqbal (@Murtaza4Burnage) July 27, 2022

Credit: Twitter @Murtaza4Burnage

The RMT previously stated that this year’s ballot will be the biggest seen for a single dispute since 1990 when the union was formed.

