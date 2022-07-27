Nicole Scherzinger calls out Liam Payne after his recent comments

Nicole’s post simply read: “Does it ever drive you crazy just how…long it takes for the truth to come out?😉♥️”

One fan responded:” Yes it drives me crazy 🙌🏼 because I didn’t find that fair for you! ❤️”

Another commented: “We all love you, Nicole. And I’m sorry for all the s**t you have been through. None of this s**t is your fault. I hope you know that we are behind you and we will defend you until the end❤️”

On a podcast appearance with Logan Paul last month, Liam Payne made the lofty claim that One Direction was actually formed around him as part of a promise Simon Cowell had made him two years prior.

When he was 14, Liam auditioned for the show’s fifth season but was told by Simon that he didn’t feel the young singer was ready yet. Two years later, he came back and tried again and found himself inserted into this boy group.

Liam said that he’d promised to “make this work for you,” referring to the show.

From recent footage released by X-Factor, it looks as if Nicole came up with the notion of building One Direction around Niall and Harry. Liam was the fourth name added to the group, though.