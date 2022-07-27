By Anna Ellis • 27 July 2022 • 18:48
Nicole Scherzinger calls out Liam Payne after his recent comments. Image: Nicole Scherzinger/Instagram
Nicole’s post simply read: “Does it ever drive you crazy just how…long it takes for the truth to come out?😉♥️”
One fan responded:” Yes it drives me crazy 🙌🏼 because I didn’t find that fair for you! ❤️”
Another commented: “We all love you, Nicole. And I’m sorry for all the s**t you have been through. None of this s**t is your fault. I hope you know that we are behind you and we will defend you until the end❤️”
On a podcast appearance with Logan Paul last month, Liam Payne made the lofty claim that One Direction was actually formed around him as part of a promise Simon Cowell had made him two years prior.
When he was 14, Liam auditioned for the show’s fifth season but was told by Simon that he didn’t feel the young singer was ready yet. Two years later, he came back and tried again and found himself inserted into this boy group.
Liam said that he’d promised to “make this work for you,” referring to the show.
From recent footage released by X-Factor, it looks as if Nicole came up with the notion of building One Direction around Niall and Harry. Liam was the fourth name added to the group, though.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.