‘Pink Panther’ uncovered in Angola is the largest in 300 years

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 27 July 2022 • 23:52

Lulo Rose - Image Lucapa Diamond Co

A Pink Panther has been found in an Angola mine, the largest pink diamond uncovered in nearly three hundred years.

The stone, which was announced to the world on Wednesday, July 27, has been named Lulo Rose after the mine in which it was found.

Weighing 34 grams, the 170-carat rare pink diamond is the largest found since the 185-carat Daria-i-Noor made it’s into the Iranian crown jewels.

A type 2a diamond, meaning it has few or no impurities, the Lulo Rose is the fifth largest found at the mine which is a joint venture between Australia’s Lucapa Diamond Company and the Angolan government.

The value of the diamond is difficult to estimate and will only become known once it has been cut, but with smaller diamonds fetching prices that run into the tens of millions this one promises to be worth a fortune.

Diamantino Azevedo, Angola’s Minister of Mineral Resources, said: “This record and spectacular pink diamond recovered from Lulo continues to showcase Angola as an important player on the world stage.”

Pink diamonds are extremely rare and are notoriously difficult to cut, with the attributes that give them their colouration also making the stones very hard

It is unlikely that the Pink Panther stone will appear in the public domain according to some experts, with private bidders likely to agree on a sale with the owners behind closed doors.

