By Joshua Manning • 27 July 2022 • 10:01

Russian forces destroy Ka-52 "Alligator" attack helicopter in accidental friendly fire Credit: J_K/Shutterstock.com

A Russian Ka-52 helicopter has reportedly been shot down in Kherson Region by Russia’s air defence, as reported on Wednesday, July 27.

The news of the Russian Ka-52 helicopter was reported by the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces, who stated:

“A “gesture of goodwill” from the occupants.”

“Last week three Russian Ka-52s in Kherson region intended to attack our troops, but… failed, only to hit their own.”

“Turning back, the occupant helicopters were hit by a “friendly” fire of overkill Russian anti-aircraft defences. ”

“Russian ASW has never been distinguished by its accuracy, so the guerrillas shot down only one of their three Ka-52 attack aircraft. Too bad…”

The news follows further reports of a Russian Ka-52 “Alligator” helicopter being reportedly shot down by a Ukraine paratrooper on Thursday, June 23.

The Ukraine Paratrooper’s destruction of the Russian Ka-52 “Alligator” helicopter was reported by the 80th Independent Airborne Assault Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Speaking on the destruction of the Russian Ka-52 helicopter the Ukrainian Paratrooper, named “Nazar” stated:

“On that day, our crew went on combat duty. Around eight o’clock in the morning, three enemy Ka-52 helicopters appeared in the sky from the enemy side.”

“Apparently, they were conducting air reconnaissance. As the helicopters approached, I aimed my man-portable air defence system “Igla” at the target and launched it.”

“The missile hit the helicopter! Black smoke fell out of the downed helicopter,” stated Nazar, the anti-aircraft gunner.

Nazar also added that he dedicated the destruction Russian helicopter to his child, who recently turned one month old.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.