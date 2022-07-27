Sadness as Toñi the female Sri Lankan leopard at Bioparc Fuengirola dies

By Joshua Manning • 27 July 2022 • 12:33

Toñi, the female Sri Lankan leopard at Bioparc Fuengirola has died, as reported on Wednesday, July 27.

Fuengirola’s Bioparc took to Twitter to announce the death of their beloved Sri Lankan leopard stating:

“Today we regret to inform you of this sad news: Toñi, the female Sri Lankan leopard of #BioparcFuengirola dies 😢Born in the French zoo of Liseaux in 2003, she would have been 19 years old in September. She was one of the longest living females of the EEP of the EEP of the @EAZAFund of this species🐆”

Hoy lamentamos comunicaros esta triste noticia: Muere Toñi, el leopardo de Sri Lanka hembra de #BioparcFuengirola 😢Nacida en el zoo francés de Liseaux en 2003, hubiera cumplido en septiembre los 19 años. Era una de las hembras más longevas del EEP de @EAZAFund de esta especie🐆 pic.twitter.com/0vkLEaMHXs — Bioparc Fuengirola (@BioparcF) July 27, 2022

Credit: Twitter @BioparcF

Coming from the French zoo of Liseaux, Toñi was born in September 2003, meaning that she would have been 19 years old in just a few months, as reported by Bioparc.

This age made her one of the longest-living females in the European Endangered Species Programme (EEP) of the Sri Lankan leopard.

According to bioparc, throughout her life, Toñi enjoyed excellent health. It was only at an advanced age that she suffered problems.

Mainly, a kidney failure diagnosed three years ago, to which she would add degenerative osteoarthritis.

This subspecies of leopard reaches 10 or 12 years of age in the wild, a life expectancy that is extended to 16 or 17 years in zoos.

“It is very common for domestic and wild cats to develop kidney problems over the years. This is understandable in view of the high age they reach with good care in zoos,” explained Jesús Recuero, veterinarian and technical director of Bioparc Fuengirola.

“In the wild it is rare for a leopard to reach such an age and therefore these diseases do not have time to manifest themselves. When a predator like the leopard is not at one hundred percent, it cannot hunt and other competitors dispute its territory and win”, he added.

After several clinical examinations, the team diagnosed degenerative osteoarthritis of the elbow, a process that was beginning to show up in other joints.

Since 2008, Toñi formed a breeding pair with Tissa, the current male Sri Lankan leopard at Bioparc Fuengirola, and they had offspring on three occasions.

These offspring were sent to different member parks of the EEP of this subspecies. The fourteen years of coexistence of these two felines have always been good and their reproductions have been a sign of this.

This subspecies is endemic to Sri Lanka, i.e. its only natural habitat is the rainforests, forests and arid scrublands of this island in the Bay of Bengal. It is the only place where they live in the wild.

Poaching and the destruction of their natural habitat have caused these cats to be categorised as endangered. According to official records, it is estimated that there are fewer than 800 wild cats left on the island.

The news of the death of the Sri Lankan leopard follows reports of two South African porcupine pups being unveiled as the newest addition to Malaga's Bioparc Fuengirola facility.

