By Joshua Manning • 27 July 2022 • 8:48

Sputnik V covid vaccine effective for revaccination says Russia's Ministry of Health Credit: Seda Yalova/Shutterstock.com

The Sputnik V covid vaccine is effective for revaccination according to the latest information from Russia’s Ministry of Health, as reported on Wednesday, July 27.

Speaking on the Sputnik V covid vaccine, Russia’s Ministry of Health’s chief freelance specialist in infectious diseases, Vladimir Chulanov stated:

“The first component of Sputnik V can be used for revaccination against coronavirus: it is absolutely identical to the Sputnik Lite vaccine.”

In addition, Chulanov claimed that the necessary stockpile of the Sputnik V covid vaccine, the first component of which can be used for revaccination, is available in Russian regions, as reported by Russian media TASS.

Earlier reports had suggested that Sputnit Lite booster vaccines had allegedly run out in Russian polyclinics.

The news follows claims of Russian forces in occupied Mariupol, Ukraine reportedly beginning a Sputnik covid vaccine campaign, as reported on Wednesday, July 20.

The Russian forces’ latest Sputnik covid vaccine campaign in Mariupol, Ukraine, was reported by Petro Andriushchenko, advisor to the mayor, on his official Telegram channel:

“The occupants started a campaign against COVID-19 with their Sputnik. For the time being, the vaccination is compulsory for workers who go to work for the occupation administration.”

“And that is the most surprising thing, because the leadership of the occupation authorities and the first collaborators were the leaders of the anti-vaccination movement. ”

