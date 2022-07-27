The naked truth: Spain’s government says ‘every woman’s body is beach ready’  

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 27 July 2022 • 22:31

Every woman's body is beach ready - Image Spain Equality Ministry

The naked truth is that “every woman’s body is beach ready” according to Spain’s Equality Ministry who today Wednesday, July 27 launched a campaign that encourages women to make summer theirs.

In a bold but very welcome move, Social Services Minister Ione Belarra launched the campaign featuring five women of very different shapes and sizes.

Headed “summer is ours too,” the campaign encourages body positivity and the enjoyment of the holiday season no matter who you are.

Women’s Institute Head Antonia Morillas said: “All bodies are beach bodies,” adding that physical expectations denied women’s right to enjoy simple pleasures like going to the beach.

She continued by saying that all bodies had validity and glorifying perfect bodies did little more than erode the average women’s self-esteem. That belief is why the Institute took the idea to the government who agreed to back the campaign.

In a big move away from the typical beach advertising campaign featuring young healthy and sexy-looking women and men, this campaign features five different women relaxing on the beach including a topless woman who has had a mastectomy.

The ad says that all women should enjoy the summer, however, wherever and with whoever they wished. “Today we toast a summer for all, without stereotypes and aesthetic violence against our bodies.”

As always a bold campaign such as this one has not received the support of everyone with left-wing politician Cayo Lara saying the campaign was the height of absurdity, trying to “create a problem where it doesn’t exist.”

That view, however, wasn’t supported with Junior Equality Minister Angela Rodriguez Pam tweeting to those men who believed women didn’t need approval to go the beach: “Of course we go, but we’re assuming we’ll attract hatred for showing a body that isn’t standard.”

Whilst the debate has yet to kick off locally, there is some concern that the ad may be a stretch too far for countries whose advertising standards are more sanitised and wouldn’t show nudity.

Whatever your view, the naked truth is that “every woman’s body is beach ready” and the department should be commended for reminding us all of that fact.

