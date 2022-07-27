By Joshua Manning • 27 July 2022 • 8:00

Tributes pour in following the death of beloved Colombian singer Darío Gómez Credit: Twitter @mincultura

The death of Darío Gómez, a popular Colombian singer, from cardiorespiratory arrest, aged 71 was announced on Tuesday, July 26.

Colombian singer Darío Gómez, known for songs such as “El rey del despecho” (King of Spite) and Corazón resentido (Resentful Heart) reportedly died in Colombia’s Medellin.

The news of the singer’s death was announced by the Clínica Las Américas.

Born in 1951, Darío De Jesus Gómez Zapata began writing songs at the young age of 14 while working as both a mechanic and a farmer. He began his rise to fame, after beginning a group with his brother in 1977, known as “Los Legendarios.”

The singer made his soloist debut in 1985, becoming an iconic figure in Colombia’s music industry, beloved for his pop and ranchera (country style) songs. He was known by many as the King of Spite due to his hit song.

Tributes have since flooded Twitter:

“Nobody is eternal in the world🎶🎶. The amount of guaros I drank singing his songs. Bon Voyage Dario Gomez D.E.P.D.”

To which another user replied: “Did he just die? In medellin… uyyyy father!!!! Que maluco, parceros…. God rest his soul… and watch over his family…. blessings Don Dario…”

Acaba de morir? En medellin… uyyyy padre!!!! Que maluco, parceros… Dios lo tenga en el cielo… y cuide a su familia… bendiciones Don Dario… pic.twitter.com/d1jxgioJ0F — FERNANDO CASTRO (@Dcio33) July 27, 2022

Credit: Twitter @Dcio33 @Santialarconu

“Darío Gomez died. Half of Colombia tomorrow.”

Se murió Darío Gomez Media Colombia mañana pic.twitter.com/Ixr1n0vNXj — Julián Toro 🇨🇴 (@jjtoroc) July 27, 2022

Credit: Twitter @jjtoroc

Colombia’s Ministry of Culture also paid the singer tribute:

“We mourn the passing of Darío Gómez, the ‘Rey del Despecho’. Renowned Colombian singer and composer of popular music. We will forever remember his interpretations and lyrics that have accompanied Colombians generation after generation.”

Credit: Twitter @silviampedrazag @mincultura

“Tell me NOW if what they are saying about Dario Gómez is true, because I will buy a litre of Aguardiente immediately.”

Díganme YA si lo de Darío Gómez es verdad porque me voy a comprar un litro de Aguardiente de inmediato — 🌞MGM (@mgzmnt) July 27, 2022

Credit: Twitter @mgzmnt

A popular Aguardiente brand (traditional Southamerican alcoholic beverage) paid tribute stating:

“Rest in peace 👑 Rey del Despecho – Dario Gómez”

“Thank you for all your successes, but this thank you is not just a thank you, because from today we are going to sing all your songs with the cora and guaro in hand.”

To which another user responded: “What they owed Darío is not written!”

Lo que le quedaron debiendo a Darío no está escrito! — Jorge Mario Rico (@jorgericoes) July 27, 2022

Credit: Twitter @jorgericoes @AntioquenoFLA

I’m going to write a thread on Dario Gomez and why he’s everyone’s dad. Darío Gómez covered Gloria Gaynor’s I Will Survive with ‘Sobreviviré’, the best song by the King of Despecho.”

“For which he made a video in which he appeared like this”:

Voy a hacer mi hilo de Darío Gómez y por qué es el papá de todos. Darío Gómez le hizo un cover a I Will Survive de Gloria Gaynor con 'Sobreviviré', la mejor canción del Rey del Despecho. A la que le hizo un video en el que salía así: pic.twitter.com/zCWk0gjwTG — Natalia y punto. (@Nataliaescribe) July 27, 2022

Credit: Twitter @Nataliaescribe

“The King of Despecho, Darío Gómez, is gone. Industria de Licores del Valle will not be enough to fill the void.”

Se fue El Rey del Despecho, Darío Gómez. No alcanzará la Industria de Licores del Valle para llenar el vacío. — 🌻 (@JulianJaraUribe) July 27, 2022

Credit: Twitter @JulianJaraUribe

Many more tributes to the legendary Colombian singer were posted:

Maestro Darío Gómez, inmensas gracias por dejar en alto la música popular. Descanse en paz.🙏🏾😢💔 pic.twitter.com/60B5Eik8Pz — Juan Pablo Silva (@JuanPaSilva07) July 27, 2022

Credit: Twitter @JuanPaSilva07

Credit: Twitter @diegoalejocm

A los 71 años de edad, acaba de morir Dario Gomez, el rey del despecho por un paro Respiratorio en la clinica Las Americas en la ciudad de Medellín. paz en su tumba, no existira otro igual, pic.twitter.com/GQHMzPGVB8 — William Sánchez 💙 (@willysan009) July 27, 2022

Credit: Twitter @willysan009

The death of beloved Colombian singer Darío Gómez follows the reported death of Laurie Sawle, a former Western Australian cricket legend, as reported on July 26.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.