UK SNP leader quits following sexual harassment allegations

By Anna Ellis • 27 July 2022 • 17:31
27-year-old Jordan Linden has quit as SNP councillor after an allegation he sexually harassed a teenager surfaced. Image: North Lanarkshire Council/website.
In charge of North Lanarkshire, Linden, who resigned after just two months has expressed regret for his actions, according to the Daily Record on Wednesday, July 27.
In an email to colleagues, he wrote: “I want to make colleagues aware that I am resigning from my position as Leader of North Lanarkshire Council today.”
“Although I have never approached any personal interaction with ill intent, I accept that my behaviour at that party in 2019 caused a sense of discomfort which I entirely regret.”
“I offered my apologies to the person concerned at the time and the matter was closed. I reiterate that apology today. And in all that’s been said in recent days, the empathetic words from that individual have given me the most reassurance.”
“The recent press coverage of this has placed an immense strain on me personally. My mental health and well-being are being seriously affected, and the impact it is having is profound. This is foremost in my consideration about my future, as well as the interests of my partner, family and those closest to me.”
“By resigning, I hope to be allowed the space to get my mental health back in balance.”
“I have no wish for my personal circumstances to overshadow the work of the political administration of the council as it implements the manifesto on which it was elected in May.”
