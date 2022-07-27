By Chris King • 27 July 2022 • 0:03

Image from the fire in the Malaga municipality of Benahavis. Credit: [email protected]_INFOCA

The forest fire that was burning in the Malaga municipality of Benahavis has been declared ‘controlled’ by Plan Infoca.

UPDATE: Tuesday, July 26 at 11:54pm

Plan Infoca has declared the forest fire in Benahavis municipality as ‘controlled’. They posted this information on their official Twitter profile at 11:12pm. This does not mean the fire is out, but that the firefighters are now heading towards the final stages of extinguishing it.

🔴 CONTROLADO a las 23.10 horas #IFBenahavís, #Málaga. Vamos ahora a por su extinguido — INFOCA (@Plan_INFOCA) July 26, 2022

UPDATE: Tuesday, July 26 at 7:28pm

Plan Infoca has reported that the fire in the Benahavis municipality looks to be on the verge of being brought under control. Their resources will continue to tackle the blaze until it can be declared ‘stabilised’.

A similar outlook is also reported for the fire that is burning in the municipality of Mijas this afternoon.

Tuesday, July 26 at 7:14pm

Plan Infoca is having an incredibly busy afternoon in Malaga province today, Tuesday, July 26. Another forest fire has been declared on the entity’s Twitter profile @Plan_INFOCA, this time in the Costa del Sol municipality of Benahavis. Specifically, the blaze is located in the area of the Guadalmina river.

🔴 ACTUALIZAMOS | #IFBenahavís (#Málaga), en paraje Río Guadalmina

Medios:

1 🚁 Súper Puma

1 🚁 GREMAF

👨‍🚒2 BRICA (22 bomberos forestales)

👨‍🚒1 técnico operaciones

👨‍🚒1 agente medioambiente

👨‍🚒1 equipo regional de mando (GREMAF) pic.twitter.com/FSWrri9Qqn — INFOCA (@Plan_INFOCA) July 26, 2022

There are currently fighting the blaze with 22 specialised forest firefighters on the ground. They are being assisted by one operations technician, an environmental officer, and a regional command team GREMAF.

Aerially, they are tackling the fire from above using one Super Puma helicopter, and one GRIMAF command helicopter.

Two other fires are being fought simultaneously by Plan Infoca resources this afternoon, one in the municipality of Estepona, and another in Mijas municipality.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.