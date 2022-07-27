By Joshua Manning • 27 July 2022 • 15:19
WATCH: Farmers in the Netherlands block entire highways as mass protests continue
Credit: Twitter @hobeets
The mass farmers protests seen in the Netherlands are due to their outrage over new government regulations that will force them to reduce their nitrogen fertiliser compounds, leading to a reduced number of their livestock, ultimately causing bankruptcy in family-owned businesses.
The farmers protests have since been seen in Poland, Italy, and Spain, after strikes in the Netherlands have led to many supermarkets running out of food, as the anti-government movement continues.
Footage of the mass farmer protests in the Netherlands has began circulating on social media, with many taking to Twitter to post footage of the incidents:
“#Dutch farmers set hay on fire and blocked highways on 5 locations in the country. #FarmersProtest #boerenopstand #boerenprotesten”
To which another user replied: “#nofarmersnofood”
#nofarmersnofood
— Stullulah2 (@Stallulah2) July 27, 2022
#nofarmersnofood
— Stullulah2 (@Stallulah2) July 27, 2022
Credit: Twitter @hobeets @Stallulah2
“Massive farmers convoy on #Dutch highway. The farmers have no intention to stop their protests against the government’s nitrogen reduction plans. #FarmersProtest #boerenprotesten #boerenopstand #boerenacties”
Massive farmers convoy on #Dutch highway. The farmers have no intention to stop their protests against the government's nitrogen reduction plans. #FarmersProtest #boerenprotesten #boerenopstand #boerenacties pic.twitter.com/Bqy2qwiJvC
— Frank Hoogerbeets (@hobeets) July 27, 2022
Massive farmers convoy on #Dutch highway. The farmers have no intention to stop their protests against the government's nitrogen reduction plans. #FarmersProtest #boerenprotesten #boerenopstand #boerenacties pic.twitter.com/Bqy2qwiJvC
— Frank Hoogerbeets (@hobeets) July 27, 2022
Credit: Twitter @hobeets
Further footage showed the blocking of Dutch highways by the farmers protests in the Netherlands:
🚫🇳🇱🚜Dutch farmers(or ''Putin's friends'' as Josep Borel likes to call them) have already begun to block national highways🚫 pic.twitter.com/yYpCICleH3
— AZ 🛰🌏🌍🌎 (@AZmilitary1) July 27, 2022
🚫🇳🇱🚜Dutch farmers(or ''Putin's friends'' as Josep Borel likes to call them) have already begun to block national highways🚫 pic.twitter.com/yYpCICleH3
— AZ 🛰🌏🌍🌎 (@AZmilitary1) July 27, 2022
Credit: Twitter @ AZmilitary1
Wow! Impressive Dutch farmers' convoy. There are numerous road and motorway blocks underway everywhere in the Netherlands. It will be a very hot day. pic.twitter.com/CvE9WfbPoQ
— RadioGenova (@RadioGenova) July 27, 2022
Wow! Impressive Dutch farmers' convoy. There are numerous road and motorway blocks underway everywhere in the Netherlands. It will be a very hot day. pic.twitter.com/CvE9WfbPoQ
— RadioGenova (@RadioGenova) July 27, 2022
Credit: Twitter @RadioGenova
Hay bales and tons of manure on the motorways in the Netherlands: "Fuck the government!" Dutch farmers are not joking. pic.twitter.com/9UuZG4ApP0
— RadioGenova (@RadioGenova) July 27, 2022
Hay bales and tons of manure on the motorways in the Netherlands: "Fuck the government!" Dutch farmers are not joking. pic.twitter.com/9UuZG4ApP0
The news follows reports of farmers in Spain also joining the mass European protests seen in Italy, Poland and the Netherlands, as reported on Friday, July 15.
