By Joshua Manning • 27 July 2022 • 15:19

WATCH: Farmers in the Netherlands block entire highways as mass protests continue Credit: Twitter @hobeets

Farmers in the Netherlands are continuing their mass protests, blocking entire highways with manure and by setting hay on fire, as reported on Wednesday, July 27.

The mass farmers protests seen in the Netherlands are due to their outrage over new government regulations that will force them to reduce their nitrogen fertiliser compounds, leading to a reduced number of their livestock, ultimately causing bankruptcy in family-owned businesses.

The farmers protests have since been seen in Poland, Italy, and Spain, after strikes in the Netherlands have led to many supermarkets running out of food, as the anti-government movement continues.

Footage of the mass farmer protests in the Netherlands has began circulating on social media, with many taking to Twitter to post footage of the incidents:

“#Dutch farmers set hay on fire and blocked highways on 5 locations in the country. #FarmersProtest #boerenopstand #boerenprotesten”

To which another user replied: “#nofarmersnofood”

Credit: Twitter @hobeets @Stallulah2

“Massive farmers convoy on #Dutch highway. The farmers have no intention to stop their protests against the government’s nitrogen reduction plans. #FarmersProtest #boerenprotesten #boerenopstand #boerenacties”

Credit: Twitter @hobeets

Further footage showed the blocking of Dutch highways by the farmers protests in the Netherlands:

🚫🇳🇱🚜Dutch farmers(or ''Putin's friends'' as Josep Borel likes to call them) have already begun to block national highways🚫 pic.twitter.com/yYpCICleH3 — AZ 🛰🌏🌍🌎 (@AZmilitary1) July 27, 2022

Credit: Twitter @ AZmilitary1

Wow! Impressive Dutch farmers' convoy. There are numerous road and motorway blocks underway everywhere in the Netherlands. It will be a very hot day. pic.twitter.com/CvE9WfbPoQ — RadioGenova (@RadioGenova) July 27, 2022

Credit: Twitter @RadioGenova

Hay bales and tons of manure on the motorways in the Netherlands: "Fuck the government!" Dutch farmers are not joking. pic.twitter.com/9UuZG4ApP0 — RadioGenova (@RadioGenova) July 27, 2022

Credit: Twitter @RadioGenova

The news follows reports of farmers in Spain also joining the mass European protests seen in Italy, Poland and the Netherlands, as reported on Friday, July 15.

