WATCH: Firefighters manage to control huge wildfire in El Vellon, Madrid, Spain

By Joshua Manning • 27 July 2022 • 8:21

Credit: Twitter @112cmadrid

Firefighters managed to control a huge wildfire in El Vellon, Madrid, Spain, after combating the fire late in to the early hours of Wednesday, July 27.

The wildfire in El Vellon, Madrid, Spain, was reported on Twitter, with firefighters updating the news on the Comunidad de Madrid’s official Emergency Services account:

“#IFElVellón (Forest Fire El Vellon) 23 teams of Comunidad de Madrid Firefighters and Comunidad de Madrid Forestry Agents were sent in to manage the perimeter of the fire.”

“No one has been injured or intoxicated by the smoke and no people have been evacuated from their homes.”

“It is a steep terrain with numerous watercourses that make the work difficult.”

“The fire started at 10.30.pm last night.”

“Immediately after receiving the warning, firefighter crews were sent in and began working on very complicated terrain.”

Credit: Twitter @112cmadrid

“Madrid’s firefighters set up the Advanced Command Post to coordinate the work of the 23 teams working to control the El Vellon fire.

“The forecast was favourable although the area was windy making the work difficult.:

At 4:30 this morning, the Comunidad de Madrid firefighters stabilised the El Vellon wildfire.

“If the evolution continues to be favourable, it could be considered under control in the morning.”

“11 teams of firefighters will stay all night watching and cooling hot spots.”

Credit: Twitter @112cmadrid

Two other fires were also being fought simultaneously in Spain during the afternoon of July 26, one in the municipality of Estepona, and another in Mijas municipality.

