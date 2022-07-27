WATCH: Huge 7.3 magnitude earthquake shakes northern Philippines causing destruction

By Joshua Manning • 27 July 2022 • 7:25
Credit: Twitter @AlertaMundial
The 7.3 magnitude earthquake reportedly centred around Philippines’ Abra province, causing damage and people to flee from buildings in the capital city, as reported by the Associated Press.
As of yet no casualties have been reported. According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology, several aftershocks hit the province after the initial quake.
The earthquake began at a depth of 25 kilometres, causing cracks in buildings, houses and beaches.
It initiated due to a local fault causing some damage and prompting people to flee buildings in the capital.
Multiple videos and images of the earthquake have since flooded Twitter:
“URGENT: A 7.3 magnitude earthquake struck Lagangilang, Abra, in the Philippines, says Phivolcs.”
🇵🇭 | URGENTE: Un terremoto de magnitud 7.3 golpeó Lagangilang, Abra, en Filipinas, dice Phivolcs. pic.twitter.com/hEyOnbrzqW
— Alerta Mundial (@AIertaMundiaI) July 27, 2022
🇵🇭 | URGENTE: Un terremoto de magnitud 7.3 golpeó Lagangilang, Abra, en Filipinas, dice Phivolcs. pic.twitter.com/hEyOnbrzqW
— Alerta Mundial (@AIertaMundiaI) July 27, 2022
Credit: Twitter @AlertaMundial
“in this video you can hear the earth roar as a 7.1 magnitude EARTHQUAKE shakes the philippines.”
en este video se logra escuchar como ruge la tierra mientras un TERREMOTO magnitud 7.1 sacude a filipinas. pic.twitter.com/1xDaD9aC4F
— Alerta Inminente Internacional (@MOVISISEC) July 27, 2022
en este video se logra escuchar como ruge la tierra mientras un TERREMOTO magnitud 7.1 sacude a filipinas. pic.twitter.com/1xDaD9aC4F
— Alerta Inminente Internacional (@MOVISISEC) July 27, 2022
Credit: Twitter @MOVISISEC
“Earthquake in the Philippines leaves cracks on Santa Beach, Ilocos Sur.”
Terremoto en Filipinas deja grietas en playa de Santa, Ilocos Sur. pic.twitter.com/dwYOtlQS8f
— Chufletero 502 (@Chufl3t3r0) July 27, 2022
Terremoto en Filipinas deja grietas en playa de Santa, Ilocos Sur. pic.twitter.com/dwYOtlQS8f
— Chufletero 502 (@Chufl3t3r0) July 27, 2022
Credit: Twitter @Chufl3t3r0
“#TheLatest -| Details : Severe Earthquake Hits Northern Philippines Leaving People Affected And Panic Stricken. images Following the #Magnitude 7.0 #Earthquake In #Philippines 🇵🇭”
#LoUltimo •| Detalles : Terremoto Severo Golpeo a Filipinas Norte dejando Afectaciones y Pánico en la Población ↪️ imágenes Tras el #Sismo de Magnitud 7.0 En #Filipinas 🇵🇭 pic.twitter.com/xeJPQeg8G6
— Notix Mundial DST (@notixMundial) July 27, 2022
#LoUltimo •| Detalles : Terremoto Severo Golpeo a Filipinas Norte dejando Afectaciones y Pánico en la Población ↪️ imágenes Tras el #Sismo de Magnitud 7.0 En #Filipinas 🇵🇭 pic.twitter.com/xeJPQeg8G6
— Notix Mundial DST (@notixMundial) July 27, 2022
Credit: Twitter @notixmundial
🇵🇭#FILIPINAS🚨#URGENTE | Afectaciones por el sismo en una tienda en Lindol. #RochexRB27#earthquake #Terremoto #Temblor #Philippines
pic.twitter.com/Pi2juFdp9I
— Rochex Rababel Robinson Bonilla (@RochexRB27) July 27, 2022
🇵🇭#FILIPINAS🚨#URGENTE | Afectaciones por el sismo en una tienda en Lindol. #RochexRB27#earthquake #Terremoto #Temblor #Philippines
pic.twitter.com/Pi2juFdp9I
— Rochex Rababel Robinson Bonilla (@RochexRB27) July 27, 2022
Credit: Twitter @RochexRB27
“🇵🇭#PHILLIPINES | Panic experienced by people in the public market area in Bangued, Abra province because of the earthquake. #RochexRB27C#earthquake #earthquake #earthquake #earthquake #Philippines”
🇵🇭#FILIPINAS | Pánico vivieron las personas en el área del mercado público en Bangued, en la provincia de Abra a causa del sismo. #RochexRB27#earthquake #Terremoto #Temblor #Philippines pic.twitter.com/viExiWoEq2
— Rochex Rababel Robinson Bonilla (@RochexRB27) July 27, 2022
🇵🇭#FILIPINAS | Pánico vivieron las personas en el área del mercado público en Bangued, en la provincia de Abra a causa del sismo. #RochexRB27#earthquake #Terremoto #Temblor #Philippines pic.twitter.com/viExiWoEq2
“🔴🇵#Philippines 🚨#ÚLTMAHORA | First videos of #earthquake 7.1 in another area of the Philippines felt in Quezon #Philippines.#EarthquakePH #earthquake #quezonph #earthquake,#joshtve 🎥Video: 2 #EarthquakePH #joshtve#earthquake”
🔴🇵🇭#Philippines 🚨#ÚLTIMAHORA | Primeros videos del #sismo terremoto 7.1 en otra zona de filipinas se sintio en Quezon #filipinas.#TerremotoPH #terremoto #quezonph #earthquake,#joshtve 🎥Video: 2 #EarthquakePH #joshtve #temblor pic.twitter.com/4evahxCQvt
— Joshtve_ (@Joshtve_) July 27, 2022
🔴🇵🇭#Philippines 🚨#ÚLTIMAHORA | Primeros videos del #sismo terremoto 7.1 en otra zona de filipinas se sintio en Quezon #filipinas.#TerremotoPH #terremoto #quezonph #earthquake,#joshtve 🎥Video: 2 #EarthquakePH #joshtve #temblor pic.twitter.com/4evahxCQvt
— Joshtve_ (@Joshtve_) July 27, 2022
Credit: Twitter @Joshtve_
“🇵🇭#FILIPINAS🚨#URGENT | Affectations of the #earthquake in St. Catherine of Alexandria Parish in Tayum, Abra. #RochexRB27 📹Regie Gabia #earthquake #earthquake #earthquake #earthquake #Philippines”
🇵🇭#FILIPINAS🚨#URGENTE | Afectaciones del #sismo en la Parroquia Santa Catalina de Alejandría en Tayum, Abra. #RochexRB27
📹Regie Gabia#earthquake #Terremoto #Temblor #Philippines pic.twitter.com/tQYVyjWmEv
— Rochex Rababel Robinson Bonilla (@RochexRB27) July 27, 2022
🇵🇭#FILIPINAS🚨#URGENTE | Afectaciones del #sismo en la Parroquia Santa Catalina de Alejandría en Tayum, Abra. #RochexRB27
📹Regie Gabia#earthquake #Terremoto #Temblor #Philippines pic.twitter.com/tQYVyjWmEv
The earthquake in the Philippines comes after Southern Costa Blanca’s Cabo Roig registered an earthquake of 1.6 on Monday, July 25.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Joshua is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.