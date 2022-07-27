WATCH: Huge 7.3 magnitude earthquake shakes northern Philippines causing destruction

By Joshua Manning • 27 July 2022 • 7:25

A 7.3 magnitude earthquake shook the northern Philippines in the early hours of Wednesday, July 27.

The 7.3 magnitude earthquake reportedly centred around Philippines’ Abra province, causing damage and people to flee from buildings in the capital city, as reported by the Associated Press.

As of yet no casualties have been reported. According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology, several aftershocks hit the province after the initial quake.

The earthquake began at a depth of 25 kilometres, causing cracks in buildings, houses and beaches.

It initiated due to a local fault causing some damage and prompting people to flee buildings in the capital.

Multiple videos and images of the earthquake have since flooded Twitter:

The earthquake in the Philippines comes after Southern Costa Blanca’s Cabo Roig registered an earthquake of 1.6 on Monday, July 25.