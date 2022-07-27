WATCH: Ukraine launches missile strike on Antonovsky Bridge in Russian-occupied Kherson

By Joshua Manning • 27 July 2022 • 9:40

Ukraine’s Armed Forces (AFU) launched a missile strike on the Antonovsky Bridge in Kherson on the evening of July 26.

The news of Ukraine’s missile strike on the Antonovsky Bridge in Kherson was reported by various Ukrainian telegram channels and Russian news agencies have reported.

Natalia Humenyuk, a spokeswoman for Ukraine’s AFU South command, confirmed the shelling by Ukrainian HIMARS.

“The work of our artillery is so delicate and jewel-like that it is more aimed at demoralizing the enemy troops. That is why there were strikes on the Antonovsky bridge,” she stated

Kirill Stremousov, deputy head of the occupation administration of the Russian-occupied Kherson region, stated on the morning of July 27, that the bridge was completely closed to traffic after the shelling.

The Antonovsky bridge is one of the three crossings over the Dnieper River controlled by the Russian army. It is used to supply the Russian group on the right bank of the river.

Video footage and images of the incident have been shared on Twitter:

Russia🇷🇺 denies that Ukraine🇺🇦 successfully hit the Antanovskii Bridge, in occupied-Kherson,🇺🇦 with 🇺🇸HIMARS🇺🇸 several hours ago. However, this image seems to indicate that Ukraine🇺🇦 was successful! Hitting the bridge prevents Russia🇷🇺 from moving to take other southern towns. pic.twitter.com/XCiBUlZapY — Jason Jay Smart (@officejjsmart) July 27, 2022

One video showed alleged footage of the moment the Ukrainian missile strike hit the Antonovsky Bridge:

Explosions seen and heard at Antonovsky Bridge in Kherson. Russian air-defense couldn't intercept Himars' missiles. pic.twitter.com/l88BUJwHUK — Churchill 🇬🇧🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@WarAgainstPutin) July 26, 2022

Another user shared images claiming the bridge has not collapsed, but severe damage has been inflicted on the road:

Deputy head of the CAA of the Kherson region Stremousov:

– Traffic on the Antonovsky bridge is blocked

– Alternatives will be created for civilian crossings pic.twitter.com/CbpGB0qQy1 — Spriteer (@spriteer_774400) July 27, 2022

The news of Ukraine’s missile strike on Antonovsky Bridge follows reports of a Russian missile strike hitting one of the most popular holiday resorts in Zakota, Odesa, Ukraine, as reported on Tuesday, July 26.

