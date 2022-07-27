Weather forecast for Spain on Wednesday, July 27

By Chris King • 27 July 2022 • 3:10

Image of a cloudy sky with sunshine. Credit: cobalt88/Shutterstock

Here is the weather forecast for Wednesday, July 27 in Spain, according to AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency.

As predicted by AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency, the weather forecast for Spain on Tuesday, July 12, shows the day starting out with cloudy skies, with intervals of low clouds on the Catalan and Valencian coasts.

Weak showers can not be ruled out, although these are more likely to become intense in Catalonia, where they could become locally strong throughout the day. The north of Galicia and the Cantabrian area can expect a low probability of weak and scattered rain, except in some interior areas, where it should remain slightly cloudy.

In the rest of the country, slightly cloudy or clear skies will prevail, except for intervals of low clouds in the Canary Islands. Clouds will form in the eastern third as the day progresses, with showers and storms in the eastern Iberian and northeastern Catalonia.

There is a probability of haze in the Canary Islands which will tend to disappear. Morning mists or fog banks are possible in the Bay of Biscay, the Pyrenees, and the interior southeast of the mainland.

Maximum temperatures will drop in the Canary Islands and the southern and eastern thirds of the peninsula, even reaching notable temperatures in the south and west of Andalusia. They will increase in the north, with little changed elsewhere. Most of the interior of the southwest quadrant and locally in the Canary Islands will exceed 35°C.

Minimums will decrease slightly, more pronounced in the Canary Islands and the peninsular southwest, except for central parts of Spain and the northeast, where slight increases will prevail.

Westerly winds will prevail in the Strait of Gibraltar and the Alboran region, while trade winds will blow in the Canary Islands. The Ampurdan and the northern Balearic Islands will see northerly winds, easing as the day develops. A westerly wind will blow in the Ebro at first, and in the Gulf of Cadiz, while a northerly will prevail on the west coast of Galicia.

