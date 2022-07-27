By Guest Writer • 27 July 2022 • 11:38

A typical food truck festival Credit: Ayuntamiento de Valdemoro flickr

WEEKEND of food trucks music and fun in Manilva on August 5, 6 and 7 with free admission and something for all of the family.

The trucks will open for business at 8pm on Friday August 5 at the Parque del Huerto situated in the Castillo de la Duquesa.

There will be a wide range of different cuisines available and once the food finishes at 11pm, there will be a performance by the band Los Colgaos featuring a number of top hits from the 80s and 90s.

On Saturday 6, starting at 1pm there will be children’s games, water fun, foam party and bouncy castles for children with another band Capitán 80, dedicated to the golden age of Spanish music appearing at 11pm.

Food will be served from 1pm to 3pm and then 8pm until 11pm on both Saturday and Sunday and to conclude the weekend of celebration on Sunday at 11pm enjoy the best of the 60s, 70s, and 80s with the music of Radio Petrarca.

Organised by the Department of Culture, directed by Alba Jiménez, the council to ensure that this event offers a wide range of entertainment that brings together members of families old and young to enjoy the fun and each other.

Thank you for reading ‘Weekend of food trucks music and fun in Manilva’ and remember that all articles produced by Euro Weekly News may be accessed free of charge