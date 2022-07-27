Wolf-whistling could be a criminal offence in UK clampdown

She has promised she will clamp down on women being abused in public by making the sleazy behaviour illegal, The Sun confirmed on Wednesday, July 27.

Liz Truss said: “Violence against women and girls doesn’t have to be inevitable. Women should be able to walk the streets without fear of harm and perpetrators must expect to be punished.”

“Through increased police training, new offences, faster processes for rape victims and our Domestic Abuse Register we will ensure victims are protected, and crimes are prevented in the first place.”

Former safeguarding minister, Rachel Maclean, who is supporting Liz Truss’ bid to become Prime Minister said: “Women and girls should be free to live their lives in safety and I know as Prime Minister Liz will deliver tougher safeguards for domestic abuse victims, including tagging for the most violent offenders.”

A wolf whistle is a distinctive two-note glissando whistled sound made to show high interest in or approval of something or someone, especially at someone viewed as physically or sexually attractive.

The name comes from the Wolf character in the popular 1943 Tex Avery cartoon Red Hot Riding Hood who whistles in this way at the sexy female character Red.