By Anna Ellis • 27 July 2022 • 15:44
Wolf-whistling could be a criminal offence in UK clampdown if Liz Truss becomes PM. Image: UK Government/Website.
She has promised she will clamp down on women being abused in public by making the sleazy behaviour illegal, The Sun confirmed on Wednesday, July 27.
Liz Truss said: “Violence against women and girls doesn’t have to be inevitable. Women should be able to walk the streets without fear of harm and perpetrators must expect to be punished.”
“Through increased police training, new offences, faster processes for rape victims and our Domestic Abuse Register we will ensure victims are protected, and crimes are prevented in the first place.”
Former safeguarding minister, Rachel Maclean, who is supporting Liz Truss’ bid to become Prime Minister said: “Women and girls should be free to live their lives in safety and I know as Prime Minister Liz will deliver tougher safeguards for domestic abuse victims, including tagging for the most violent offenders.”
A wolf whistle is a distinctive two-note glissando whistled sound made to show high interest in or approval of something or someone, especially at someone viewed as physically or sexually attractive.
The name comes from the Wolf character in the popular 1943 Tex Avery cartoon Red Hot Riding Hood who whistles in this way at the sexy female character Red.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.