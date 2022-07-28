All beaches of Palma, Mallorca, now have points for accessible bathing

By Tamsin Brown • 28 July 2022 • 23:17

All the beaches of Palma, Mallorca, now have points for accessible bathing. Credit: Palma Town Hall

An increasing number of beaches throughout Spain provide for accessible bathing for people with reduced mobility, and Palma is no exception.

On July 26, the mayor of Palma, Jose Hila, received the flags certifying that Palma has six accessible bathing areas on five beaches in the municipality from the deputy director of the Bureau Veritas certification company, Juan García Serrano.

Hila said: “We are one of the first cities in Spain to have all of its beaches certified as accessible, and I would like to congratulate all the services that have made this possible.” This project, in which different areas of the Town Council are working transversally, involves the collaboration of departments including Accessibility, Environment, Mobility, Public Safety and Tourism.

The certified accessible bathing points are located at Cala Estància, Ciudad Jardín, Can Pere Antoni, two points of Playa de Palma, and, for the first time, Cala Mayor. This means that all the beaches now have accessible bathing points.

The incorporation of the new point on Cala Mayor has been possible thanks to the implementation of elements such as ramps, walkways, handrails and adapted parking spaces.

