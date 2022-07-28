Almuñecar tourism website receives more than 132,000 visits in its first year

By Tamsin Brown • 28 July 2022 • 10:57

The Almuñecar tourism website has received more than 132,000 visits in its first year. Credit: Almuñecar Town Hall

Hundreds of thousands of people have visited the Almuñecar tourism website in its first year, both from Spain and abroad.

More than 132,000 visits have been received by the new official Almuñecar-La Herradura tourism website, www.visitalmunecar.es, in its first year of operation. According to the Municipal Tourism Board, 82.45 per cent of the website’s users are accessing from within Spain and 17.55 per cent are accessing from abroad, from more than 90 different countries.

Regarding the origin of the Spanish visits to the website, 41.3 per cent are from Andalucia, 16.5 per cent are from the Community of Madrid and 7.7 per cent are from Cataluña. At the international level, 15.1 per cent of visits come from the USA, 13.9 per cent come from Sweden, 13.1 per cent come from the UK and 9.7 per cent from France, among others.

Speaking on July 22, the deputy mayor for Tourism and Beaches, Daniel Barbero, said: “This strategy is allowing us greater interaction with the visitor, substantially improving the quality of the service offered and the level of satisfaction of our tourists.”

