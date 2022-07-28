American rapper JayDaYoungan shot dead aged 24 in Bogalusa, Louisiana

By Joshua Manning • 28 July 2022 • 7:22

Credit: Twitter @JayDaYoungan

American rapper JayDaYoungan was shot dead in his Louisiana hometown of Bogalusa, on Wednesday, July 27.

Bogalusa Police Department confirmed the death of the 24-year-old American rapper JayDaYoungan on their Facebook page, stating:

“On Wednesday, July 27th, 2022 at 5:50 pm the Bogalusa Police Department received a call of a shooting in the 600 block of Superior Avenue.”

“Officers responded and found that one victim had been transported by POV to Our Lady of the Angels Emergency Room. Another victim, still on scene, was critically wounded and was treated on scene by EMS, then transported to OLA ER. Their condition cannot be released at this time.”

Bogalusa Police Department later stated:

“This is an update to the press release of a shooting earlier tonight. We can now identify the victims as Javorius Scott, A.K.A. JayDaYoungan and close family member Kenyatta Scott Sr.”

“We can also confirm that Javorius Scott has died as a result of his injuries. Kenyatta Scott Sr. has been transported to another facility and we have been told he is in stable condition.”

“Detectives are currently conducting interviews and working leads. Further information will follow as it becomes available.”

Born on July 15, 1998, Javorius Tykies Scott, known in the music industry as JayDaYoungan, was an American rapper and singer.

He was most recognised for his songs “Opps”, “Elimination” and “23 Island” which received 26, 27 and 49 million streams in November 2020.

Tributes have since flooded Twitter:

Credit: Twitter @TruthDownSouth @QuezzyQuez707

I remember jamming Early Morning all the way to work! That lil thug freaky song 😂😂😂 he actually asked god to forgive him for his sins in this song. Pray for his children…..!❤️ — ScorpioDAJ🦂 (@dajbeenit) July 28, 2022

Credit: Twitter @dajbeenit @SayCheeseDGTL

His sister also took to Twitter, writing: “MY F*****g BABY DAWG”

Just by the comments on this girl post mourning her brother makes me lose faith in humanity! R.I.P young man 💜

"To be absent from the body is to be present with the lord". Amen 🙏 🙌 — Zileah wyatt (@thickyminaj123) July 28, 2022

Credit: Twitter @thickyminaj123 Credit: Twitter @kenyajanelll

The reported death of American rapper JayDaYoungan comes just one day after the death of Darío Gómez, a popular Colombian singer, who died from cardiorespiratory arrest, aged 71 as announced on Tuesday, July 26.

