An incredible night in Marbella with UB40 featuring Ali Campbell

By Euro Weekly News Media • 28 July 2022 • 7:37

UB40’s music will be the perfect match for an amazing August summer evening! Image - JSK International

On Saturday, August 6, the former bullring in the heart of Puerto Banus will be transformed into one of the best musical nights of summer 2022, with UB40 featuring Ali Campbell taking to the stage!

Sponsored by the new Hard Rock Hotel in Marbella and organised by events experts Rock Lounge, this huge and exciting international act will perform under the stars at the unbeatable venue in the prestigious Puerto Banus.

As one of the first non-Jamaican groups that made reggae music their identity, the band has occupied the top positions in the sales charts for several decades. Catch them performing some of their greatest and most well-known hits including Red Red Wine, Kingston Town, (I can’t help) Falling in Love With You, Cherry Oh Baby and Rat In My Kitchen.

UB40 have sold over 70 million records worldwide, have more than 50 chart singles, three UK number ones, two US number ones and four Brit Award nominations to their name. Now, after releasing a new album this year, UB40 featuring Ali Campbell are still as big as ever and continue to bring in huge crowds at all of their performances – and Marbella will be no different.

With over 30 years of experience in the entertainment industry, Rock Lounge is a specialist in creating unforgettable musical events and experiences. They have worked with many of the best artists the world has ever seen, covering iconic events in places as widespread as Marbella, Miami, Mallorca and the Algarve.

Following two years of the pandemic and live music now finally back with a bang, promoters couldn’t have picked a better international act for Marbella to let its collective hair down and boogie under the stars! Fresh from a storming performance at London’s O2 Arena, where Ali “Blew The Roof Off”, UB40’s music will be the perfect match for an amazing August summer evening.

Doors open at 8pm for UB40 featuring Ali Campbell, with the band taking to the stage at 10pm.

Tickets start from €30 and can be purchased here or call 626 30 34 34.

