Balearic Islands approves new Science, Technology and Innovation Law

By Tamsin Brown • 28 July 2022 • 12:34

The Balearic Islands have approved the new Science, Technology and Innovation Law. Credit: Balearic Islands Government

The new Science, Technology and Innovation Law in the Balearic Islands will mean more funds for research and better working conditions for researchers.

On July 26, the Parliament of the Balearic Islands approved the new Law on Science, Technology and Innovation of the Balearic Islands (LCTIIB) with the support of all the parliamentary groups, except Vox. The scientific community was represented by the main institutes and organisations dedicated to research in the Balearic Islands.

The councillor for European Funds, Universities and Culture, Miquel Company, described the law as “a commitment to the economy, the knowledge society and policies that promote economic diversification through research”.

The new law provides for a progressive increase in the public resources dedicated to research and development until the amount reaches two per cent of the annual budget of the Balearic Islands (by 2030). It also provides for the creation of the Balearic Islands Research Institute, which will attract international research talent and retain local talent.

Furthermore, the law lays the foundations for better working conditions and more stability for researchers. It will also be ethically and socially orientated and will guarantee gender equality.

