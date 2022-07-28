By Joshua Manning • 28 July 2022 • 11:41

Baykar gifts Ukraine "Bayraktar TB2" drone donating Polish raised funds to charity Credit: Mike Mareen/Shutterstock.com

Turkish company Baykar will donate the “Bayraktar TB2” drone to Ukraine free of charge, following a fundraiser in Poland, reported the fundraiser’s initiator, journalist Slawomir Serakovskyy, as reported on Thursday, July 28.

Serakovskyy posted the news of Baykar gifting Ukraine the”Bayraktar TB2″ drone free of charge on his Facebook page, sharing a letter sent by the company that read:

“We would like to express our gratitude to all the Polish people who supported such a meaningful campaign. We were impressed that hundreds of thousands of Polish citizens participated in the

campaign you organized.”

“We want to participate in your humanitarian solidarity movement on our side with an offering. In light of your campaign, we will provide a Bayraktar TB2 to the people of Ukraine so that they can better protect their homeland.”

“And we will oversee the allocation of your funds by Ukrainian charities to ends that ultimately strengthen Ukraine.”

“Our aspiration is that our offering and this campaign will succeed in saving the lives of innocent Ukrainians in challenging times that we pray to soon end. Board of Directors Baykar”

The news quickly broke on Twitter with one user commenting:

“No, seriously. @BaykarTech again refuses to take money for yet another crowdfunded Bayraktar for Ukraine (now from Poland). A new drone will be sent to Ukraine at no cost.”

I read the owner is very pro #Ukraine and will never sell their armaments to #Russia & actually knocked back an offer by Russia to help build armaments with them! — 🌻🇺🇦 🇺🇦🌻🌻Ash 🌠 🌠🌻🌻🇺🇦 🇺🇦🌻 (@rebuhsa) July 28, 2022

Credit: Twitter @rebuhsa @IAPonomarenko

The news follows reports of Lithuania’s Bayraktar ‘Vanagas’ combat drone being sent to Ukraine, according to the country’s MoD on Monday, July 4.

The drone was purchased by Lithuania after people from the country donated to raise funds for the war effort in Ukraine.

