By Joshua Manning • 28 July 2022 • 10:53

BREAKING NEWS: Beloved Wombles and Doctor Who actor Bernard Cribbins dies aged 93 Credit: Wirestock Creators/Shutterstock.com

Beloved British actor Bernard Cribbins, known for his work on the Wombles and Doctor Who, has died aged 93, as reported by his agent on Thursday, July 28.

Actor Bernard Cribbins was born in 1928, in Oldham, Greater Manchester, leaving school at just 13 years of age and playing small roles in a local theatre club before serving an apprenticeship at Oldham’s Repertory Theatre.

The actor would go on to become a household name in the UK, narrating the 1970s hit tv series “The Wombles”, acting as the iconic Station Master in the beloved 1970s film “The Railway Children”, as well as appearing in Dr Who, as the Doctor’s companion in 1966.

Tributes following the death of beloved actor Bernard Cribbins have begun to pour in:

Gavin Barker Associates took to Twitter to post:

“Beloved actor Bernard Cribbins OBE has passed away at the age of 93.

“His career spanned seven decades with such diverse work ranging from films like The Railway Children and the Carry On series, hit 60s song Right Said Fred, a notorious guest on Fawlty Towers and narrating The Wombles.”

“He worked well into his 90s, recently appearing in Doctor Who and the CBeebies series Old Jack’s Boat.”

“He lost his wife of 66 years, Gill, last year.”

“Bernard’s contribution to British entertainment is without question. He was unique, typifying the best of his generation, and will be greatly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing and working with him.”

Credit: Twitter @GavBarkAssoc

Further Twitter users posted touching tributes in honour of the legendary actor.

One of my all time favourite entertainers, and a true gent. 🙏❤️#BernardCribbins RIP pic.twitter.com/Zkd8GeHTaw — Roberto Ferdenzi Ⓜ️ 🇮🇹 🏆 (@RobertoFerdenzi) July 28, 2022

Credit: Twitter @RobertoFerdenzi

Awww man. Bernard Cribbins passed away. 93 years of age. He has a fantastic history of comedy and entertainment, but most of you will remember him as Wilfred Mott in Doctor Who. He was set to appear in an upcoming episode. Hopefully the show will honour his memory. 💙 pic.twitter.com/VBphYOoWD6 — Words | Xenoblade 3 (@TNEQL) July 28, 2022

Credit: Twitter @TNEQL

Sad to read about loss of #BernardCribbins yes loved him for #TheWombles & #DoctorWho but he will always hold a place in my heart for narrating #Moschops too 😞 pic.twitter.com/o5ChKQsZLh — BarkingMadAboutFilms (@Bill626) July 28, 2022

Credit: Twitter @Bill626

Oh man, 2022 really out here confirming it’s self as the worst year! RIP to a legend who will be missed immensely 💔 #BernardCribbins https://t.co/FSv72cIY6y pic.twitter.com/57l67Dxw4A — Rhi #SaveRoswellNewMexico 👽🤠🧑‍🚀💫 (@CosmicMalex_) July 28, 2022

Credit: Twitter @ComicMalex_ @BBCBreaking

Sad to hear about the death of #BernardCribbins. My sister @katekahle and I loved him in The Water Babies in particular, one of our favourite films as children ♥️ pic.twitter.com/4qA5LW5VHv — Sarah Burr (@SarahEHBurr) July 28, 2022

Credit: Twitter @SarahEHBurr

You remember that thing that Bernard Cribbins was in that was no good? No. Me neither.#RIPBernard pic.twitter.com/XMejo14LEj — James Barišić 🇭🇷 🇫🇷 🇪🇺 (@jamesmb) July 28, 2022

Credit: Twitter @jamesmb

The tragic news on the death of beloved actor Bernard Cribbins follows reports of American rapper JayDaYoungan being shot dead in his Louisiana hometown of Bogalusa, on Wednesday, July 27.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.