BREAKING NEWS: British radio presenter Vanessa Feltz leaving BBC show after 20 years

By Joshua Manning • 28 July 2022 • 8:43

Credit: Featureflash Photo Agency/Shutterstock.com

Beloved British radio presenter Vanessa Feltz has announced she is leaving her BBC Radio 2 show, as reported on, Thursday, July 28.

Vanessa Feltz, a beloved British radio presenter, announced she was leaving her BBC Radio 2 show on air, surprising listeners across the nation.

Feltz also plans to leave BBC Radio London Breakfast Show after nearly 20 years.

Vanessa Feltz stated:

“I have loved every moment with my Radio 2 ‘Early Birds’ and will miss my Lovely Listeners, Jolly Good Fellows and beloved friends and colleagues at Radio 2 with all my heart. However, after almost 12 blissful years, I now need to step down to catch up on a much needed decade’s deficit of beauty sleep!”

“It’s been an honour and privilege to be the Breakfast voice of BBC Radio London for 20 years and although I’m leaving the show, I’ll continue to expect hugs from my lovely listeners when I see them on the streets of London!”

“I will enjoy a dollop of energy-boosting shut-eye to swing from zip-lines with my three effervescent grandchildren and frolic with my fiancé Ben, who irritatingly remains 10 years younger than me!”

Vanessa Feltz started her work on Radio 2 Early Breakfast Show in January 2011, working from 5. am to 6.30am, later extending her hours, beginning from 4.am. from January 2021.

Feltz’s last Radio 2 Early Morning Breakfast Show will be on Friday July 29.

She will then take a break lasting two weeks, returning to cover Jeremy Vine in August, and then leave Radio 2 for good on Friday, August 26.

Speaking on the departure of the beloved radio host Helen Thomas, Head of Radio 2, stated:

“For almost 12 years, Vanessa has made her live weekday Early Breakfast Show her very own kingdom, and I’d like to thank her wholeheartedly for the thousands of middle-of-the-night starts she’s made to entertain the Radio 2 listeners.”

“On behalf of them, as well as everyone in Wogan House, I’d like to send Lady V our very best wishes for the future.”

The news follows BBC Radio 1 DJ Scott Mills confirming he’s departure after 24 years with the broadcaster.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.