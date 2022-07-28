By Joshua Manning • 28 July 2022 • 14:51

BREAKING NEWS: Putin names Colonel General Goremykin as Head of Russia's Defence Ministry Credit: Free Wind 2014/Shutterstock.com

President Vladimir Putin of Russia has reportedly appointed Colonel-General Goremykin as deputy head of the Ministry of Defence, as reported on Thursday, July 28.

Putin has officially appointed Colonel General Viktor Goremykin as Russia’s Deputy Defence Minister and head of the Main Military and Political Directorate of the Russian Armed Forces.

Goremykin was previously Head of the Main Personnel Directorate (MPD) of the Russian Defence Ministry.

The appointment decree was published on Thursday on Russia’s official portal of legal information.

“To appoint Colonel General Viktor Petrovich Goremykin as Russian Deputy Defence Minister – Head of the Main Military and Political Directorate of the Russian Armed Forces, dismissing him from his post,” the document reads.

The decree also specified that it came into immediate effect on the day of its signing.

Colonel-General Gennady Zhidko had previously held the post of deputy head of the Russian military department, head of the Main Military and Political Department of the Armed Forces since November 2021.

Born on February 4, 1959, Viktor Goremykin graduated from the Chelyabinsk Higher Tank Command School, the Academy of the Federal Counterintelligence Service of the Russian Federation, and the Russian Academy of State Service under the President of the Russian Federation.

He has served in the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation since 2000; has been head of the Main Directorate since April 2009.

He has been awarded the Orders for Services to the Fatherland, 3rd and 4th Class, the Order of Alexander Nevsky, the Order of Courage, and the Order of Friendship. He was awarded the honorary title “Honoured Military Specialist of the Russian Federation”, as reported by Russian-state news agency TASS.

The news of Putin officially appointing Colonel General Viktor Goremykin as Russia’s Deputy Defence Minister follows reports of President Vladimir Putin dismissing the head of the state-run Roscosmos Space corporation, Dmitry Rogozin, as reported on Friday, July 15.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.