By Chris King • 28 July 2022 • 20:12

BREAKING: UK town sealed off with police snipers positioned on rooftops and 100m cordon

A town in Sussex, England, has been cordoned with police snipers positioned on rooftops after a suspicious package was reported.

The West Sussex town of Burgess Hill has been cordoned off by the police this afternoon, Thursday, July 28, after a suspicious package was reported in an area called The Brow. Police officers responded to the incident at 1:48pm. Snipers were subsequently positioned at strategic points on rooftops in the immediate vicinity of the location.

Sussex Live has been doing an amazing job of keeping the public informed of the ongoing situation via their Twitter profile @SussexLive:

A large police presence, including armed police and bomb disposal units, have been spotted in Burgess Hill. More in our blog below:https://t.co/haRig5pnzt — Sussex Live (@SussexLive) July 28, 2022

According to Sussex Live, a cordon of 100 metres has been put in place around the area, and the bomb squad is reported to be active at the scene. Roads in the surrounding areas have also been closed off, including the main B2113 that runs from Queen Elizabeth Avenue to Civic Way.

BREAKING: Police snipers seen on Burgess Hill rooftop as bomb disposal unit attends 'suspicious package' in The Brow area https://t.co/LQgvtS6Irp — Sussex Live (@SussexLive) July 28, 2022

Residents have been told by the police to expect ‘a heightened police presence in the area’, and have been advised to stay indoors, or wherever they might be, as a precautionary measure.

Vehicles from the South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb), along with paramedics have been spotted in the vicinity. Emergency appliances from the West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (WSFRS) are also on the scene.

“I’m stuck in the surgery, windows and doors have been bolted. We have no idea what is going on”, a member of the Burgess Hill Uncovered Facebook group posted online at 3:30pm.

A witness has described being told to stay out of sight and lock windows and doors during the incident https://t.co/pksY93fagm — Sussex Live (@SussexLive) July 28, 2022

Sussex Police tweeted an update: “On Thursday (July 28) police have responded to a report of a suspicious package in The Brow, Burgess Hill at 1.48 pm. The Explosive Ordnance Disposal team have attended and put in a 100m cordon”.

“Some of the roads in the surrounding area are likely to be closed for some time and there is a heightened police presence in the area. The public are urged to avoid the location while the incident is being dealt with”, it added.

We're dealing with a report of a suspicious package in The Brow, Burgess Hill. Some of the roads in the surrounding area are likely to be closed for some time. The EOD team have attended and put in a 100m cordon. We ask that members of the public stay away from the area. pic.twitter.com/dmfZlmguOJ — Sussex Police (@sussex_police) July 28, 2022

___________________________________________________________

