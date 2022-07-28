Calpe to create a new Fester Museum in Casa Beltrán

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 28 July 2022 • 22:51

Casa Beltrán - Image Calpe Town Council

The Calpe Town Council has agreed to create a Fester Museum in Casa Beltrán, after an extraordinary meeting was held wherein it was agreed to expropriate the property at Calle Justicia, 2.

The meeting held on Wednesday, July 27 gave approval to the expropriation of the property for the sum of €248,872.42. The amount was agreed upon with the owners of the property after months of negotiation.

The mayor has given the go-ahead for the rehabilitation of the property to start, maintaining as much of the original building as possible.

For many years the Fester museum remained one of the city’s most popular attractions, however, the attraction fell into disrepair with the owners of the property not maintaining the exhibits.

Now the aim is to reopen a space dedicated to the different local festivities that will allow visitors to experience these celebrations throughout the year.

Mayor Ana Sala said: “Opening the Fester Museum is one of our objectives for the legislature but it is important to do it in a unique space, in the old town, and the Casa Beltrán located between Calle Justicia and Plaza de España is the ideal place.

“It will allow us to show all year round what our fiestas are like and it will also be a recognition for the local festive organisations.”

The news that Calpe is to create a new Fester Museum will be welcomed by those within the tourism sector, as will those who remember the museum’s golden days.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.