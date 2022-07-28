Canillas de Aceituno paints the town white again after the Saharan dust

By Tamsin Brown • 28 July 2022 • 20:38

Canillas de Aceituno has painted the town white again after the Saharan dust. Credit: Canillas de Aceituno Town Hall

The small village of Canillas de Aceituno, in the province of Malaga, has been completely painted white again, removing any traces of the Saharan dust that remained.

The aftereffects of the intense Saharan dust that fell over the Costa del Sol in March were extreme, especially in the villages of Axarquia, which have always been proud of their traditional white façades. Getting rid of the dust has required a lot of hard work.

One such village is Canillas de Aceituno, where municipal technicians have been cleaning and painting for weeks to remove the brown dust from public spaces and restore the traditional white colour. The Town Hall launched its special cleaning and painting operation to get the village back to its usual splendour in preparation for the large numbers of visitors and tourists expected during the summer.

“Canillas de Aceituno is once again the white village full of light that appears on all the postcards,” said the mayor, Vicente Campos, on July 25. “Our village is slowly recovering after the pandemic, and for months now, hundreds of international and national tourists have begun to visit us again,” he added.

