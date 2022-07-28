By Joshua Manning • 28 July 2022 • 12:04

Chinese space rocket debris expected to crash to Earth on July 31 Credit: Dotted Yeti/Shutterstock.com

A total of 25 tonnes of Chinese space rocket debris is expected to crash to Earth on July 31, according to the Centre for Orbital and Reentry Debris Studies (CORDS) at the US-based Aerospace Corporation.

The experts from CORDS expect the Chinese space rocket debris to hit Earth following the launch of the Long March 5B on July 15, which delivered the Wentian experiment module to China’s Tiangong Space Station.

The space debris is expected to reenter Earth’s atmosphere around July 31, in an “uncontrollable manner.”

The possible debris field includes India, the United States, Africa, Australia, Brazil, and Southeast Asia, according to Aerospace’s latest predictions,

The Long March 5B Chinese rocket reached orbital velocity during its first stage, instead of falling downrange, which is more usual.

According to CORDS experts this means the empty rocket body entered in to an elliptical orbit around the Earth, where it will be dragged towards an uncontrolled reentry in the coming days, making calculations on timing difficult despite their predictions.

Long March rockets have previously reentered the atmosphere uncontrollably in 2020 and 2021.

According to the report, a reentry of this size will completely burn up in the Earth’s atmosphere, with the general rule of thumb stating that 20-40 per cent of the mass of a large object will reach the ground, dependant on the design of the object.

The news follows reports of Chinese space rocket debris caught by Costa Blanca Astronomical Society, that created spectacular trails through the night sky, as reported on June 22.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.