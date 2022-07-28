Columnist Nora Johnson: Timely tips to topple your fear of public speaking

By Euro Weekly News Media • 28 July 2022 • 9:09
Image - I'm friday/shutterstock
Use whatever reason you’ve come together for the occasion as fodder for your speech. If it’s for business, use personal anecdotes about work and colleagues. But best avoid recalling that episode in the mailroom when the lights failed and you stumbled over Buxom Brenda from Human Resources.
Another rule is to stay sociable but NOT sozzled and speak before 11pm. Nothing’s worse than seeing your audience slide off the edge of their seats before you do. At 10pm they’ll be mellow. By 11pm, totally knackered.
And one final rule, don’t outstay your welcome, otherwise, you’ll be nodding off long before they do. Simply put: “Be interesting, be brief and be gone.” A bit like crime writing: keep your audience guessing with unexpected cliffhangers that make it tough to put your book down until the very last page…
Nora Johnson’s critically acclaimed psychological crime thrillers (www.nora‐johnson.net) all available online including eBooks (€0.99;£0.99), Apple Books, audiobooks, paperbacks at Amazon etc. Profits to Cudeca cancer charity.
Nora Johnson’s opinions are her own and are not necessarily representative of those of the publishers, advertisers or sponsors.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories. Remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Share your story with us by emailing [email protected], by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.