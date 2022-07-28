Consell de Mallorca presents programme of grants for outdoor sports equipment

By Tamsin Brown • 28 July 2022 • 21:10

The Consell de Mallorca has presented its new programme of grants for outdoor sports equipment. Credit: Consell de Mallorca

The new initiative from the Consell de Mallorca means that town halls all over the island can request funds for new outdoor sports equipment.

The Consell de Mallorca has approved the granting of €5,200,000 to various town councils for outdoor sports equipment. The main objective of these funds is to promote physical activity throughout Mallorca. The president of the Consell de Mallorca, Catalina Cladera, together with the councillor of Transition, Tourism and Sports, Andreu Serra, and the island director of Sports, Margalida Portells, visited Marrachi on July 20 to present the initiative and to explain the requirements that local entities will need to meet to be eligible.

The grants will be available for seven different types of equipment, such as areas for callisthenics, children’s playgrounds, skate parks and athletics tracks. The amount that can be requested by each municipality will depend on the number of inhabitants. Once the grant has been awarded, the Department of Sports will provide support and technical advice.

The president of the Consell, Catalina Cladera, said that over the past few years, the Consell has invested a total of €27 million in improving sports facilities and creating new ones.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.