By Anna Ellis • 28 July 2022 • 15:28

Elderly man rescued from drowning in Costa Blanca's Benidorm. Image: cktravels.com/Shutterstock.com

Emergency Information and Coordination Centres (CICU) received a call at 6:30.PM on Wednesday, July 28 to say a semi-drowned elderly man had been pulled out of the water on Levante beach in Benidorm.

The CICU mobilised a SAMU ambulance to the scene. Beach lifeguards had already performed basic resuscitation on the swimmer, Diario Alicante confirmed on Thursday, July 28.

On arrival of the SAMU ambulance, the man was conscious and the medical team treated him for the effects of semi-drowning.

Subsequently, the 72-year-old swimmer was taken to the Marina Baixa hospital in La Vila Joiosa, Costa Blanca.

Benidorm is located approximately 45 kilometres northeast of the city of Alicante, and just south of Altea.

The count for the first 12 days of June 2022 amounted to 19 fatalities from drowning in Spain.

This raised the 2022 counter recorded by the Rescue and Lifesaving Federation to 102 fatalities compared to 66 in 2021 for the same period.