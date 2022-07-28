By Anna Ellis • 28 July 2022 • 13:28

Elderly man rescued from drowning in Costa Blanca's Torrevieja. Image: Torrevieja Town Hall

Emergency Information and Coordination Centres (CICU) received a call at 1:20.PM on Wednesday, July 28 to say an elderly man had been pulled out of the water unconscious from the Acequion beach in Torrevieja.

The CICU mobilised a SAMU ambulance to the scene. Beach lifeguards had already performed basic cardiopulmonary resuscitation on the swimmer, Diario Alicante confirmed on Thursday, July 28.

On arrival of the SAMU ambulance, the man was conscious and the medical team treated him for the effects of drowning.

Subsequently, the 78-year-old swimmer was taken to Torrevieja hospital in the advanced life support ambulance.

Torrevieja is a coastal town and centre of tourism in the south of Alicante province in Costa Blanca, Spain. It is situated within the district of Vega Baja and has a population of 90,000 inhabitants.

The count for the first 12 days of June amounted to 19 fatalities from drowning.

This raised the 2022 counter recorded by the Rescue and Lifesaving Federation to 102 fatalities compared to 66 in 2021 for the same period.