Explainer: You can appeal a traffic fine in Spain but you may have to pay first

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 28 July 2022 • 22:26

Traffic police Spain - Image Juan Carlo L Ruiz Shuttrstock.com

Can you appeal a traffic fine or must you just pay it is a question many tourists and expats often ask.

An update provided by N332 on Thursday, July 28 helpfully explains the process which is different for those who are visiting to those who are resident in Spain.

Tourists and visitors to Spain

If you are not resident in Spain then you are required by law to pay the fine on receipt, with a 50 per cent discount provided if you automatically admit the infringement and settle the fine.

But you can also appeal the traffic fine within 20 days of settling it.

Residents in Spain

If you are resident in Spain you have 20 days in which to appeal the traffic fine. Once you have appealed the fine, you needn’t do anything until you hear back from the department.

Be aware that if you do pay the fine as a resident, you cannot then lodge an appeal as it will simply be dismissed having already acknowledged guilt.

Appealing a fine Lodging an appeal can be undertaken in one of two ways. You can do this in person at an office of the police or probably the most common way, in writing. A written appeal can be done by post or online if you have a digital certificate (residents only). There is an official format and document that you can use but it is not mandatory. You can create your own by including all the information* about the fine (*check the official format), explaining why you think the fine should be cancelled and attaching all the proof which can help your case. If your appeal is accepted the fine will be cancelled. If you are a non-resident and wish to claim the money back you can do so one your appeal has been upheld. The form to be used can be downloaded from the government website. Information on traffic fines If you want more information on traffic fines in Spain you can visit the DGT website. Remember you are able to appeal a traffic fine in Spain but it’s always best to work with the person issuing the ticket, as they will not only help you with information on how to appeal but will always give you the option of paying the reduced fee there and then.

