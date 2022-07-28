Explore Mallorca on foot with newly established “Lighthouse Trail”

By Tamsin Brown • 28 July 2022 • 15:40

Explore Mallorca on foot with the newly established "Lighthouse Trail". Credit: Consell de Mallorca

Mallorca’s new “Lighthouse Trail” will allow people to explore the entire south coast of the island on foot.

The vice-president of the Consell de Mallorca and executive councillor for Sustainability and the Environment, Aurora Ribot, and the director of the Environment, Inmaculada Férriz, presented the new Ruta dels Fars (Lighthouse Trail), at a press conference on July 21.

The trail will cover a total of 285.6 km, divided into ten stages, and will connect Capdepera and Andratx. The route runs along the coastal area of Llevant, Migjorn, the bay of Palma and the west of the Serra de Tramuntana and crosses urban and tourist centres such as Cala Ratjada, Cala Millor, Cala d’Or, Cala Figuera, Cala Pi, Palma, Palmanova, Peguera and Camp de Mar.

Aurora Ribot said: “One of the department’s clear objectives is to establish a network of paths that connect the different towns of Mallorca on foot. The new Ruta dels Fars allows us to promote hiking as a healthy activity that is suitable for the majority of the population.”

With the newly added route, three such signposted hiking trails now allow people to walk all over Mallorca on foot.

