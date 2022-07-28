By Chris King • 28 July 2022 • 22:18

Image of an easyJet aircraft. Credit: EasyJet media

The unions representing Easyjet cabin crew members in Spain have confirmed that the final three days of scheduled strikes have been called off.

Miguel Galan, general secretary of USO at EasyJet, confirmed in a statement today, Thursday, July 28, that the next round of strike action in Spain has been called off. Cabin crew members (TCP) had been scheduled to carry out industrial action again on July 29, 30, and 31.

Se desconvocan las próximas jornadas de #huelga en #EasyJet tras alcanzarse un acuerdo que mejora las condiciones económicas de los tripulantes. #USOEnLucha https://t.co/5oum46VCkC pic.twitter.com/EBO8Ec1UGT — Confederación USO (@USOConfe) July 28, 2022

It has taken many weeks of negotiations but the unions have finally reached an agreement with the airline. A deal offering the workers a 22 per cent increase in their base salary over three years has been accepted.

“After weeks of strikes and months of negotiation, the company has sent us an economic proposal that, without being exactly what we were demanding, does represent an important approach to the salaries and conditions that our colleagues in Europe have”, said Mr Galan.

He continued: “Regardless, we continue with the negotiations of the agreement in all the sections that are not of an economic nature with the aim of improving our working conditions”.

Meetings were held today, where 303 of the total of 418 cabin crew employed by Easyjet in Spain attended. The agreement was ratified by 74.6 per cent of them.

They accepted the new terms which included a change in the duration of the activity period of discontinuous fixed contracts. The latest deal offers workers nine months on, and three months off, compared to the previous eight months on, and four months off. It will come into force during the current 2022 season.

A 4 per cent base salary increase will also be applied retroactively from March of this year. A further 13 per cent will be applied by 2023, and another 5 per cent by 2024. In total, this base salary increase for EasyJet crew members will make up the 22 per cent being offered.

Today’s agreement also ratified the inclusion of financial compensation for work on days off, along with increased compensation of flexible benefits for flight attendants and flight attendants, both effective January 1, 2023, or increased third language pay.

