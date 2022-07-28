By Euro Weekly News Media • 28 July 2022 • 6:40

Get the perfect smile at Albir Dental Studio

Albir Dental Studio has been a trusted dental clinic in Albir since 2008, with Dr Ruben Gamboa and Dr Romina Tessaro offering their clients personalised and professional treatment depending on their needs. Both dental professionals have over 20 years of experience in the field and their multilingual assistant, speaking English, Norwegian and Spanish, will make you feel comfortable throughout the treatment period.

Albir Dental Studio does it all, offering emergency dental care, consultations via WhatsApp, finance options without interest, treatment warranty and displacement services. The clinic is easy to get to and has ample parking, with clients travelling from as far as Murcia and Denia.

This modern clinic uses the latest technology in dentistry and the best quality products while always putting its patients first. The experienced staff listens to their patients’ carefully, deciding with them on the various treatments available and offering experienced advice on oral well-being. Constantly adapting and evolving, Albir Dental Studio uses the latest technology in dentistry including a 3D technology artificial intelligence scanner for immediate implants, ceramic veneers and crowns in just one day!

Covering all aspects of dentistry, the clinic works with some of the best brands in the field including the Cerec Cad/Cam technology system, for which they can make Emax, porcelain or zirconium veiners and crowns. The professional team also carries out various treatments including dental implants, root canals, teeth whitening, invisible teeth alignment, veneers and more.

Albir Dental Studio also fits Sure Smile Aligners, the perfect alternative to braces that will align your teeth without the need for metal in the mouth. These aligners are invisible and comfortable and are available for teenagers and adults so that you can have a smile you won’t be ashamed to show-off!

Whether you are looking for a simple check-up, teeth alignment, whitening, or a whole reconstruction of your smile, find out what Albir Dental Studio can do for you and speak with one of their experienced team members today.

Open: 9:30am until 5pm Mondays and Tuesdays

Address: Calle Manuel de Fallas 1, 1B Edificio Primavera, 03581

Telephone: 966 86 51 31

Emergency telephone: 679 581 760

WhatsApp: 679 581 760

Email: [email protected]

Website: Click here

