By Joshua Manning • 28 July 2022 • 9:35

Hollywood actor Matt Damon spotted holidaying in Spain's Javea Credit: Instagram @calaclemence1

Hollywood actor and Jason Bourne star Matt Damon was spotted holidaying in the idyllic coastal town of Javea, Spain.

The acclaimed Hollywood actor Matt Damon has once again returned to Spain’s Javea, a town where ha has previously been spotted enjoying his holidays.

In 2016 he visited Alicante’s Marina Alta region for the wedding of his brother-in-law.

Rumours of the celebrity’s presence in the Alicante region had begun circulating on Saturday, July 23, but it was not until Tuesday, July 26, that his presence was officially confirmed.

Damon visited the bar Cala Clemence in Javea, who since published photographs of the acting legend alongside their staff and other fans on their Instagram account.

The bar is located on the beautiful Portixol cove, overlooking the bay and the picturesque fishermen’s cottages with its ample terrace.

Matt Damon is expected to return on holiday to the towns of Javea, Denia and Moraira due to the family connection with his brother-in-law.

Matt Damon is a renowned American actor, screenwriter and producer. He received an Oscar nomination as well as an award for Best Original Screenplay for his role in the 1997 oil Good Will Hunting. In addition he has appeared in major Hollywood blockbusters such as Ocean’s Eleven, Interstellar and Jason Bourne.

